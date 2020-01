Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plant-Based meat seems to be all the rage now and many restaurants are jumping on this latest trend and offering to their customers. Recently On The Border introduced their plant-based ground meat from Beyond Meat in enchiladas, nachos and Tacos as part of its Endless Tacos.

Beyond Beef is made from simple plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy, gluten or artificially produced ingredients and we had our crew sample them to see if they can tell the difference.