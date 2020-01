JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo.– The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a man burglarized a gas station and a bank early Thursday morning by driving his vehicle into the buildings.

According to the sheriff’s office, the smash-and-grab burglaries happened near Kipling and Coal Mine Avenue around 3:24 a.m.

It is unclear which business was targeted first.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.