Broomfield police searching for woman who escaped in handcuffs

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police in Broomfield are searching for a woman involved in a domestic situation Thursday who ran off in handcuffs while being taken into custody.

Several schools in the area were on lockout as a precaution, the Broomfield Police Department said. The schools are: Westlake Middle School, Centennial Elementary School, Meridian Elementary School and Legacy High School.

The lockout was lifted about 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

The woman is 33-year-old Kendra Duran. Police described her as white with dark hair and dark eyes, last seen wearing all dark clothes along with the handcuffs.

Duran is not believed to be armed, police say.

Broomfield police say several units are in the area searching for Duran, including K-9 units.

Anyone who sees Duran is asked to call 911.