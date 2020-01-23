Local Businesses come Together to Help the Australian Brushfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

During the month of January, local business - Dream Stream Shop, will partner with three Denver breweries to organize fundraising efforts to raise money for the catastrophic wildfires happening throughout Australia.

Dream Stream Shop will set up shop at each brewery and donate 50% of all sales this month to the Country Fire Authority (CFA) and NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. (WIRES). CFA is a volunteer and community based fire and emergency services organization. They help protect over three million Victorians, and more than one million homes and properties across the state. WIRES is Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization. The organization has been rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife for over 30 years, beginning in 1985 in response to a glaring need for a native wildlife rescue service.

Three Denver breweries are hosting these benefit events - Strange Craft Brewing Company January 18th, 2020 1pm-6pm, The Emporium Brewing Company January 24th, 2020 4pm-9pm, and Factotum Brewhouse January 25th, 2020 1pm-6pm. All breweries have committed to donating at least $1 for every beer served. Food trucks will be present at all locations with Australian themed dishes available.