× Bigfoot Spotted? Washington Department of Transportation thinks so

WASHINGTON– Could it be real? Well, the Washington State Department of Transportation thinks it may have spotted Bigfoot on its webcam.

In a Tweet sent out on Wednesday, WSDOT East said, “Sasquatch spotted!!! I’m not superstitious… just a little stitious. Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before? If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something… might be Sasquatch… We will leave that up to you!”