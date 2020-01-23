After finding concerning message, Golden HS students use Post-its to spread kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- A message on a bathroom wall has sparked a positive movement at Golden High School.

English teacher Ashley Ferraro noticed writing on the wall in the girls bathroom last week, talking about a student being depressed. That inspired students to respond to their classmate in need, one Post-it note at a time.

"I feel like I'm kind of speechless when I think about it. Like, did we really do that? Did people actually take the time out of their day to do this?" said sophomore Hannah Blackman.

Blackman along with Taylor Volek and Teagan McGovern are among the students who contributed to the wall in the bathroom, now filled with brightly colored notes containing positive messages. The message they're responding to still sits in the middle of the wall, reading "is life worth all the B.S.?"

"People are going through stuff so severely that they don't want to be alive anymore. I don't think people grasp how big of a deal that is," said McGovern, a freshman at the school.

Parents are also praising their kids for their response.

"They might be 12 or 17, we might think these problems are trivial, but that's their real-life world. That's all they know right now," said Kristen Lewis, a Golden High School parent.

Lewis says the idea of losing a child is her worst nightmare. Her daughter, Volek, says mental health is a serious issue in their school.

"Personally, I know going in there even when I'm not having a bad day is just like a good feeling just to see the positivity," said Volek.

Ferraro says they plan to move the Post-its out into the hallway where all students can post their messages. The wall has also sparked interest on social media. Blackman started a fundraiser on her Facebook page to raise money Suicide Prevention and Crisis services. She says the wall should be the beginning of a greater discussion surrounding mental health.

"I think as students we need to take it into our hands to make it an important issue, to make it something we care about," said Blackman.