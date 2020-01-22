Temperatures cool Thursday with more mountain snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado's high country will see more snow showers Wednesday evening, overnight and into Thursday.

Thursday will be another dry day on the Front Range. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies.

Mountain snowfall will move out late Thursday night. Totals will range from 1 to 5 inches.

Temperatures will heat up to the 50s on Friday and stay through the weekend.

Colorado's next storm system will arrive for the beginning of next week. Isolated snow showers are possible in Denver on Monday and Tuesday but it is still too far out to know how much accumulation we will see.

