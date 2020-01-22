Suspects in Thornton shooting remain at large; victim’s family seeks answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- The person or people who killed a man in Thornton on Monday remain at large. The victim's family is hoping the public can help investigators find those responsible.

Matthew Stevenson, 33, was shot and killed at the Park 88 Apartments at 101 E. 88th Ave. around 2 a.m. Monday.

"He was just starting his life. He just met somebody, he was planning on having a baby, going to get married," said Linda Thomas-Ware, Stevenson's mother.

Thomas-Ware says her son was dragged out of his apartment by two or three men wearing masks.

"They shot him in the neck and in the chest," Thomas-Ware said.

She is calling for an end to the senseless violence in the metro area.

"I’m not the only one who lost a son this weekend. There was a shooting in Aurora," Thomas-Ware said, adding,"I don’t believe my son is going to be the last victim of these people."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.