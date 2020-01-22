× Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — A suspect was shot and killed by at least one Arvada Police Department officer Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred near West 56th Avenue and Marshall Street.

According to police, the suspect was armed.

Authorities have not yet said what led up to the shooting.

The suspect’s name, age and gender have not been released.

No officers were injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.