Search continues for driver in deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run in Stapleton

DENVER -- Police are asking the public for help finding the driver who struck and killed a woman crossing a street in Stapleton on Thanksgiving Day last year.

The hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of MLK Jr. Boulevard and Quebec Street in Stapleton.

Karen King, a 65-year-old school librarian, was struck and killed. Her husband and daughter were also struck and seriously hurt.

"The only thing I remember is headlights about almost on me and that’s when I blacked out. (I) woke up on the road with a jacket wrapped around my head," said Kendall King, Karen King's daughter.

Since the crash, there have been no leads in the case.

Now, Denver police have put out a crime alert asking for help catching the driver. It shows the type of car that struck the King family: a dark-colored 2000 Cadillac DeVille. It would have had front end damage.

Karen’s husband, Alan King said, “I looked to my left and saw Karen and Kendall lying in the road and I yelled to them. I couldn’t move. I had a broken neck and two broken legs. I couldn’t get to them."

Karen and Alan were in Denver visiting Kendall. They had just finished a Thanksgiving Day dinner and were heading back to her parents' hotel when they were struck.

"My mom was my best friend. Now, trying to live now without her has been difficult. We would talk every day. Any bit of news that came up, she was my first call, so it’s been hard adjusting," Kendall said.

In 2019, 23 pedestrians were killed in Denver. Three pedestrians have been killed so far this year.

Denver’s Vision Zero reports the Stapleton neighborhood is among the most dangerous when it comes to traffic fatalities.

"I would like to know who did it and why and what the circumstances were. … where they had been that night. Why they ran that red light. Why they didn’t stop. Why they haven’t come forward?" Alan said.

Kendall still lives in the same neighborhood. She walks to work more carefully than ever.

Both Alan and Kendall were in wheelchairs for a month and a half after the accident.

If you have any information, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered. Tipsters can remain anonymous.