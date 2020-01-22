Police investigating death in southwest Denver

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department are investigating a death in the Ruby Hill neighborhood.

About 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, DPD said the investigation is taking place in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard, which is near Federal’s intersection with West Arkansas Avenue.

Police have not said whether the death is considered suspicious.

The name, age and gender of the deceased person have not yet been released.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Google Map for coordinates 39.691360 by -105.024270.

