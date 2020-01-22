Nuggets center Mason Plumlee sidelined by foot injury

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

DENVER— The Denver Nuggets will be without backup center Mason Plumlee indefinitely after he suffered a right foot injury.

The Nuggets announced Wednesday that Plumlee will be reevaluated in two to four weeks. Plumlee injured a bone in his foot during a game in Minnesota against the Timberwolves on Monday. He rolled his right ankle in the second quarter, but returned in the third.

It’s a blow to a Nuggets team that’s already missing starters Paul Millsap (bruised knee), Gary Harris (strained right adductor muscle) and Jamal Murray (sprained left ankle).

Plumlee is averaging 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Nuggets, who are near the top of the Western Conference standings.

