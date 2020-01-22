MOMS Kids Consignment Sale – 3/7

Who: Mothers of Multiples Society (MOMS)

What: Kids COnsignment Sale

When: Saturday, March 7th – 10a – 2p

Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds 

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are excited to again support the MOMS Kids Consignment Sale.

The mission of MOMS is to nurture a safe environment that supports its members and the community. The Kids Consignment Sale by MOMS is Colorado’s largest nonprofit consignment sale in the Rocky Mountain region with more than $100,000 worth of merchandise, and has been ranked as one of the top ten national consignment sales in the country by Consignment Mommies. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Mothers of Multiples Society’s educational programs, and provide support for families in need.

Come for the sale and also get peace-of-mind woth a free car seat safety check! MOMS will be hosting a free Car Seat Safety Check by Certified Passenger Safety Technicians from 9AM-1PM. Free to anyone!

For more information, click here.

