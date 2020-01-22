× Man pleads guilty to breaking into CU Boulder dorms, stealing women’s underwear

BOULDER, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to breaking into University of Colorado Boulder residence halls and stealing women’s underwear.

Nicholas Joseph Lorenzo, 35, is a registered sex offender.

He was also accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl at a Broomfield store.

The alleged incidents occurred in October and November 2018. He was arrested in December 2018 shortly after arriving at Denver International Airport.

Lorenzo is charged with 25 counts, including burglary, invasion of privacy and theft.

Court records show Lorenzo is also charged with sexual exploitation of a child – possession of more than 20 sexually exploitative videos.

According to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Lorenzo pleaded guilty to all counts against him.

Lorenzo’s sentencing is scheduled for April 10.