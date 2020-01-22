Local music teacher nominated for Grammy Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. — A local high school music teacher has been nominated for a Grammy Award.

Chris Maunu is the director of the choral music program at Arvada West High School.

His students nominated him for the Music Educator Grammy Award. He is now a top-10 finalist, chosen out of 3,300 nominees.

Maunu says it’s pretty special.

“It’s an award that was established about six years ago to recognize one teacher a year who has made a positive and lasting contribution to the field,” he said.

Hi students are pulling for him.

“He’s the best teacher,” Maia Weslar said.

Since Maunu came to Arvada West, the choral music program has exploded in size.

“It’s grown to over 300. I’m really proud of that,” Maunu said.

His students are now raising their voices, on many levels. They write and perform music about social issues like school violence.

“I think he just wants to show that you can really make an impact with music, that you can say something,” Weslar said.

Maunu’s students have performed all over the world and their videos are extremely popular.

“I think we've had over a million hits on social media and YouTube ,” Maunu said.

So, will he score big as well? Maunu expects to be notified in the next few days. If he is the winner, he will travel to Los Angeles for the award ceremony on Sunday.

Maunu was also a finalist for this award in 2018 but did not win.

However, in 2019, he took home the CMA Music Teacher of Excellence Award.