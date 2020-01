Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arvada West High School music teacher, Chris Maunu is nominated again for the second time for the Music Educator Grammy Award. He is among 10 other nominees that is up for this prestigious award.

Chris will find out soon if he's the winner. If he wins, he will be flown to Los Angeles for the Grammys event which will take place this Sunday night, January 26th.

The winner and the school will be awarded $10,000, we wish Chris Maunu the best of luck!