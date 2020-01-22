‘I-70 just gets so backed up’; state law definition hampering apps designed to organize carpools to the mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado mountains can be beautiful, but the scene along Interstate 70 to get there can be anything but.

“I-70 just gets so backed up,” said Stephen Phillips. “The other day, it took over an hour to get from Frisco to Copper.”

The market of people moving to Colorado and driving up the I-70 corridor to ski and snowboard is growing. That’s why Stephen Phillips created SkiBuds, an app to connect a community itching to hit the slopes.

“The whole idea behind these channels is just to connect people and get them off the highway,” Phillips said. “And unfortunately, I was not able to include that in Colorado.”

Phillips offers carpooling features on his app in other states, but can’t do that in Colorado, for fear of general phrasing in state law.

“There hasn’t been a way for carpoolers to get themselves organized,” said director of the I-70 Coalition Margaret Bowes.

Bowes has been working with carpooling apps to try to solve the congestion that plagues Colorado’s most-traveled route to the mountains. But she has found some issues.

“Right after the first one launched, TreadShare, they got a cease and desist letter from the Public Utilities Commission that said they weren’t properly registered with the state,” Bowes said.

Under state law, these companies could be labeled as “Transportation Network Companies,” like Uber and Lyft. That would require a state fee of $111,250 per year, according to Bowes.

“The fact that so many people are driving up on their own it’s an easily fixable solution,” Phillips said.

Bowes is working with lawmakers to draft a bill to allow carpooling apps to exist without levying them with a fee.