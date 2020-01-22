× Heart Ball – 3/7

Who: American Heart Association

What: Heart Ball

When: Saturday, March 7th

Where: Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is proud to again ssupport the American Heart Association Heart Ball. Join us for an elegant night for an outstanding cause.

The American Heart Association’s Heart Ball supports the mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. The evening festivities include dinner, an opportunity to Open Your Heart in an effort to support the mission, live auction and entertainment.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.