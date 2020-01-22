Denver city council member wants to allow pit bulls in Denver with special license

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- City council member Chris Herndon plans to present changes to the city's ban on pit bulls at a meeting on Wednesday, proposing a licensing system that would allow people to own pit bulls within city and county limits so long as they acquire a special license.

A city council committee voted to move the new ordinance forward for consideration in front of the full city council Wednesday morning.

Denver city council committee votes to move new ordinance allowing pit bulls to move forward for consideration in front of the full city council #fox31 pic.twitter.com/CeeaSsbSlF — Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) January 22, 2020

Herndon said it's clear that people own pit bulls in the city and county regardless of the pit bull ban. He's worried that the pit bulls don't have access to veterinarian care and don't have a chance to socialize with other dogs because they aren't allowed at dog parks. Under his proposed changes, people could apply for a special restricted license and own a pit bull.

"I think this is the appropriate compromise, this is not an all out repeal. We're saying this is a transition period, create a breed restricted license," said Herndon.

If the changes were adopted, licensed animal shelters could take in and adopt out pit bulls to people who applied for the restricted license.