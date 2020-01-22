Beautiful Mini Australian Shepherd found on Rabbit Ears Pass, humane society searching for owners

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo.– A Mini Australian Shepherd was found wandering on Rabbit Ears Pass and now the Routt County Humane Society is searching for its owners.

According to the humane society, the dog weighs about 14 pounds and should weigh between 20-35 pounds.

RCHS also said the dog appears to be very social and happy,

If you are the owner or know the owner of the dog, you will need to bring proof of ownership to the Routt County Humane Society. You can call 970-879-7247 if this is your dog.