Aurora student alleges school staff member attacked her, slammed her head into wall

AURORA, Colo. — A student at a public middle school in Aurora told FOX31 Wednesday, that a school staff member choked her, punched her and slammed her head against a brick wall.

Kyra Lindsey, a 13-year-old in eighth grade, has attended Mrachek Middle School for just a few days.

“It hasn’t been that bad,” Lindsey said. “It’s been pretty good.”

But Lindsey said that all changed Wednesday afternoon.

She admits she was out of class when she wasn’t supposed to be and was being sent home.

Lindsey said she then got into an argument with Jennifer Baltazar, a restorative liaison. Lindsey told FOX31 she couldn’t believe what happened next.

“She (Baltazar) went in front of me and grabbed my neck and pushed my head up against the wall and (she) grabbed my head and started hitting me,” Lindsey said. “Then she grabbed my neck again… She had both arms around my neck… I couldn’t breathe.”

Hours after Lindsey said that happened, she had red cheeks and said she had a knot on the back of her head.

Her father, Robert Lindsey, was furious.

“It was a real cowardly act, I feel, and I’m real upset about it,” he said.

Aurora police are investigating the incident and issued both Lindsey and Baltazar a citation.

FOX31 emailed and called Baltazar and left a message with a man at her home, asking for her side of the story. As of Wednesday night, she has not responded.

Aurora Public Schools did not want to talk on-camera about the incident, but sent FOX31 this statement that was sent to parents and students:

“We are calling to inform you about an incident that took place at school today. During a passing period, there was an altercation between a staff member and a student. We immediately called APS security and the Aurora Police Department.

As is standard protocol, we have placed the staff member on leave pending an investigation.

Please be assured that student safety is our top priority. We are committed to providing every student with a safe and positive learning experience, every day. Thank you for your support.”