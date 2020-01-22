× Arapahoe County deputies involved in shooting, one suspect at large

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe County deputies were involved in a shooting near East Arapahoe Road and South Parker Road Wednesday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies confronted a suspected car thief and two others at 16363 E. Fremont Ave. When trying to arrest the suspects, one suspect was shot and one deputy suffered minor injuries.

Two of the three suspects were taken into custody. The third suspect, a male, remains at large. It is unknown whether he is armed.

About 10:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office said it suspended the search for the suspect, as investigators believe he left the area.

People who live nearby were asked to shelter in place. That order has since been lifted.

The suspect who was shot was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office originally said that the suspects fired at deputies, who then returned fire. However, the sheriff’s office later said that the suspects did not fire at deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.