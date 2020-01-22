Forecast: Still no snow in Denver, highs in the 50s; Mountain snow continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Off and on mountain snow continues today and Thursday before ending. An additional 2-6 inches of accumulation. Highs in the 20s.

Dry in Denver and across the Front Range through Friday. Highs around 50 degrees.

You might also notice bad air quality today across the Front Range. An Air Quality Advisory is in effect today. Pollution levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Saturday-Sunday look dry in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Highs in the mid-50s.

The mountains could see light snow on Saturday then drier on Sunday. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

It's been 24 days since our last measurable snow in Denver. When will it snow again? Our next chance is Tuesday-Wednesday.

