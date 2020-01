DENVER– It has been nearly a month and counting since Denver saw any measurable snow.

While some may be happy that it hasn’t snowed, others are feeling sad about the lack of snowfall.

On average, Denver sees about 7 inches of snow in January. As of January 22, Denver is tied with 2003 and 1934 for the least snowy January on record.

January is Denver’s 6th snowiest month.

Here are the snowiest months:

March April December

Last January, Denver received 6 inches of snow.