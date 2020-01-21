× Woman arrested for stealing luggage at DIA, two people still on the loose

DENVER — Denver police say one of three suspects was arrested after being caught on surveillance cameras following multiple reports of stolen bags at Denver International Airport last month.

Metro Denver Crime Stopper is still asking for help identifying the other two people wanted for felony theft, including theft of luggage from DIA in two separate incidents in the days before Christmas. If you recognize the people in the photos below, call (720) 913-7867.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found ways to help protect your bags. Mike Fritz at the Colorado Baggage store at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center says TSA approved locks could act as deterrents.

Also, you can buy small luggage trackers to place inside your bags. Then you can use an app to keep track of its location. However, some trackers require monthly subscription fees.

Fritz says his best advice is not to put anything of value inside a checked bag.