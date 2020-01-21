We all want a brilliant smile, and the latest technology can help make a big difference in a short amount of time. Scott DeFalco shows us how Power Swabs can whiten your teeth in just five minutes. Right now all Colorado`s Best viewers can get Power Swabs for up to 40% off with free shipping. Order yours by going to PowerSwabs.com or give them a call at 1-800-665-6716.AlertMe
Whiter Teeth with Power Swabs
-
Power Swabs
-
Pearly whites
-
Holiday Special for Pearly Whites – Power Swabs
-
The Power of a White Smile – Holiday Special with Power Swabs
-
Whiter teeth in minutes
-
-
Power Swabs- Whiter teeth in minutes
-
A new, whiter smile
-
Whiter & Brighter Smile – Holiday Special – Power Swabs
-
Whiter teeth without the hassle
-
Whiter & Brighter Smile – Power Swabs
-
-
Whiter teeth in minutes
-
Look Years Younger with Whiter Smile – Power Swabs
-
Get a whiter smile today