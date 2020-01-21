Video appears to show man slacklining between Boulder Flatirons

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Video posted to social media Sunday appears to show a man slacklining between two Flatirons in Boulder County.

Slacklining involves walking on a flat nylon webbing or rope anchored between two objects.

Jennifer Oliver filmed the video on Sunday.

Oliver said the man fell off the slackline once but was attached by a “safety rope,” so he did not fall.

According to the city of Boulder’s website, slacklining is only legally permitted in certain areas. However, the Flatirons are just outside city limits.

It is unknown who the man is or whether what he was doing is legal. FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to Boulder County authorities.