Trial set for Longmont man accused of abusing girlfriend's child, leaving her 'lifeless'

LONGMONT, Colo.– A Longmont man arrested on suspicion of child abuse, attempted first degree murder, domestic violence, second degree assault, third degree assault and false imprisonment plead not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Cristian Hernandez, 22, was arrested on September 3 at the Lamplighter Motel at 1642 Main Street after a housekeeper reported a man running out of his room with 2-year-old child who had bruises on her face.

According to the arrest affidavit, the child was reportedly unconscious and having difficulty breathing. The housekeeper stated the child appeared to have been beaten and looked “lifeless”, according to the report.

The child was taken to Longmont United Hospital and was transferred to Children’s Hospital by helicopter for emergency surgery, according to the arrest report.

According to the arrest report, the child’s mother told police that she had been dating Hernandez for the last four months. She also stated that Hernandez has been spanking the child almost daily for around two weeks.

The child’s mother says she came home from work and found her child in bed with blood on her pillow and bruises on her face. She stated in the arrest report that Hernandez told her that the child was dragged by a dog at a “diaper shower”.

She went on to say that she and Hernandez argued about the child’s safety and that he tried to choke her when she tried to leave with the child, eventually making her become unconscious, according to the arrest affidavit.

The child’s mother was at an appointment when she received a call from Hernandez that the child was not breathing because she fell off the bed. She also stated that she knew nothing else about what happened at the hotel earlier in the morning, according to the arrest report.

Hernandez’s jury trial is scheduled to last for 10 days starting September 21, 2020.