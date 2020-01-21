× Three-story project proposed at Bonnie Brae Tavern site

DENVER– Redevelopment looks to be on the menu at Bonnie Brae Tavern.

An early-stage development proposal that was submitted to the city in late December calls for a three-story building to replace the existing Tavern building at 740 S. University Blvd., as well as the gift shop next door.

The plans bear the name of Joe Jundt, who said he hopes to develop the project with two local partners. He went under contract to purchase the properties about two months ago, and said he’s likely about six months from closing on them.

Jundt said he envisions one of the units as a higher-end restaurant, noting Bonnie Brae is surrounded by some of Denver’s priciest neighborhoods.

The plans show 43 condos on the top two floors, ranging from 650 to 1,940 square feet, and four 400-square-foot units on the first floor. But Jundt said those figures are subject to change.

Bonnie Brae Tavern shares its building with a dry cleaner. The building at 750 S. University Blvd., home to Wish Gifts, also would be demolished for the project.

