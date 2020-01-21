Staying Positive as you Look for Love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love is in the air right now from the New Year and Valentine’s Day. But often times this time of year leaves many people feeling hopeless when they don’t have that special someone in their life – making holidays and celebrations just as painful.

And love is big business from dating apps to meetups to books. As we all know, relationships and love take time, but finding the right person makes all the difference in the world.

Dr. Kelly Schuh, an internationally renowned relationship coach, best selling author, and speaker joins us here today from Boulder, Colorado where she is talking about how to Magnetize Your Man in the New Year and how to say YES To LOVE! How to Free Your Soul and Attract the right partner.