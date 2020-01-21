Proposal to close Jefferson County Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN — The fate of the Jefferson County Fairgrounds will be the topic of discussion at meeting in Golden, Tuesday evening.

Jefferson County Leaders are considering closing the facility to help ease looming budget concerns.

"Never dealt with any possible closure of the fairgrounds before,” said Mark Skelton, Advisory Committee Chairman of the fairgrounds.

Skelton said he received a call from the county manager in Jefferson County last week, notifying him of a proposal to cease operations at the fairgrounds.

According to Skelton, it cost $1.8 million to operate the fairgrounds annually. Out of the 1,200 events it hosts each year, the fairgrounds makes about $500,000. Skelton said if county commissioners decide to close the facility, Jefferson County would save around $1.3 million a year.

County leaders plan to discuss the proposal further with the fairground’s staff at their monthly advisory committee meeting, slated for 7pm Tuesday inside the Green Mountain Room at the fairgrounds.

County Commissioners are expected to discuss the proposal during their meeting on February 4.