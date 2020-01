DENVER– Denver police are asking for help to find a man missing from Denver.

DPD says Peter Bissell, 85, was last seen on Monday around 3 p.m. near East Montview Boulevard and Dexter Street.

Police say Bissell may be on a bicycle. He was last seen wearing a gray coat and black warm-up pants.

Bissell is described as:

White

Grey hair

Brown eyes

5’10”

150 pounds

If you see Bissell, please call police at 720-913-2000.