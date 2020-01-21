Police looking for man who assaulted employee, stole from Denver Art Museum

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for a man accused of assaulting an employee and stealing items from the Denver Art Museum earlier this month.
According to DPD, the alleged assault and theft occurred about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 9. The suspect left the area on foot.
The museum says the incident occurred in the museum shop. Pepper spray was discharged but it did not enter the HVAC system.
“A visitor in the main shop was approached by museum staff about potential shoplifting when the incident occurred. In an abundance of caution for visitor comfort and safety, the main floor of the Hamilton Building was temporarily evacuated. No major injuries were reported, though some individuals – mostly staff – were treated on site for the effects of pepper spray. Within an hour, visitors were admitted back into the museum lobby with normal operations. Ticketholders affected were offered new ticket times or refunds. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused,” the museum said in a statement.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.