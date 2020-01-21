Watch Live: President Trump Impeachment Trial

Northglenn woman issued ticket after thieves steal SUV, blow through red light

Posted 10:05 pm, January 21, 2020
NORTHGLENN, Colo. -- A Northglenn woman was issued a ticket after thieves stole her SUV and blew through a red light in Denver.

In November, Denise Herrera's Jeep Commander was stolen. It was recovered in December, but was badly damaged.

Shortly after, she received a red-light ticket from the city and county of Denver. The thieves had apparently gone through a red light, with a camera capturing the crime.

“Wait, what’s going on here?” Herrera said of the moment she received the ticket.

The date on the ticket showed the infraction occurred during the period when the SUV was stolen.

The photo on the ticket clearly shows two people in the vehicle. Herrera believes the people pictured are those who stole her Jeep.

“I have the people!” she said.

Herrera notified police upon receiving the ticket.

