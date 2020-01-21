Mild Wednesday on Front Range, mountain snow continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will heat up to the low 50s on Wednesday in Denver with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Snow will continue in Colorado's mountains on Wednesday and into Thursday. The storm total from tonight through Thursday will be about 2 to 8 inches of snowfall accumulation.

The rest of the week will be quiet and calm in Denver with dry weather and mild temperatures. Temperatures will heat up to the mid to upper 50s by the weekend. Some spots will get close to 60 degrees on Sunday.

Our next chance at precipitation will come on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

