Forecast: Mild and dry January continues in Denver; Snow in the mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- There will be on and off mountain snow today, Wednesday and very light on Thursday. 3-8 inches of accumulation.

Mostly dry in Denver and across the Front Range today, Wednesday and Thursday. Cloudy skies today then partly cloudy Wednesday. Highs near 50 each day.

Sunshine returns Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Denver. Highs mid-50s.

A brief snow shower possible in the mountains on Saturday. Dry on Sunday. Highs in the 20s.

It's been 23 days since our last measurable snow in Denver. We are tied for the least snowy January on record.

When is our next chance of Denver snow? Next Tuesday-Wednesday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.