Forecast: Mild and dry January continues in Denver; Snow in the mountains

Posted 5:03 am, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 05:34AM, January 21, 2020
Data pix.

DENVER-- There will be on and off mountain snow today, Wednesday and very light on Thursday.  3-8 inches of accumulation.

Mostly dry in Denver and across the Front Range today, Wednesday and Thursday.  Cloudy skies today then partly cloudy Wednesday.  Highs near 50 each day.

Sunshine returns Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Denver.  Highs mid-50s.

A brief snow shower possible in the mountains on Saturday.  Dry on Sunday.  Highs in the 20s.

It's been 23 days since our last measurable snow in Denver.  We are tied for the least snowy January on record.

When is our next chance of Denver snow?  Next Tuesday-Wednesday.

