× King Soopers settling claim with customer after fuel mix-up causes truck to break down

BRIGHTON, Colo. — King Soopers says it is settling a claim with a customer after a fuel mix-up at a Brighton gas station caused dozens of vehicles to break down.

On Monday, the FOX31 Problem Solvers spoke to John Valenta, who says his 2006 Dodge pickup broke down shortly after he fueled up at the King Soopers gas station on East 160th Avenue and Bristlecone Street on Dec. 20.

Valenta, 65, had unknowingly filled his diesel truck with gasoline. Some customers did the opposite. King Soopers says its underground fuel tanks were mistakenly filled with the wrong fuel by an outside vendor.

Valenta said the estimated cost of repairing his truck is $5,000. He said he had been in touch with King Soopers but had not yet gotten the money needed to pay for the repairs.

On Tuesday, King Soopers told the Problem Solvers it was in the process of settling Valenta’s claim for roughly $5,000.

King Soopers sent a statement that said, in part:

“Nothing is more important than our customers’ trust. We are working with all impacted customers to come to a swift and reasonable resolution. We will continue to work with those affected on a case-by-case basis, leading to positive outcomes. We have redoubled our efforts to put measures back in place to prevent this from happening in the future. We take this situation very seriously. The final claim (for John Valenta) was in motion long before now.”