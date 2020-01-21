Douglas County deputy with multiple sclerosis training to run Boston Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but he isn’t letting it slow him down. Deputy John Carrasco was selected to run the Boston Marathon with the National Multiple Sclerosis team.

Carrasco was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012.

“My right foot went numb. The first time I really noticed, I was running a 5K in Wash Park. It took a couple years to get an official diagnosis. We had to do a lot of MRIs looking for lesions in my brain," he said.

He said at first, he panicked.

“When I was first diagnosed, I was afraid to even tell the sheriff’s office. Do I tell them this? Is this going to cost me my job?? I told them quickly, they were awesome," he said.

He was training to go out on patrol, but asked to stay in the jail where things were familiar. He is still able to perform his duties, and more.

“We do law fit test every year, sit ups and push-ups and the mile and a half run. This year, I came in second place, so I can do it," he said.

Carrasco believes physical fitness is helping him deal with the neuro-degenerative disorder. He is embarking on a mission to help others suffering from the terrible disease. He is raising money and awareness about MS and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“I didn’t know anything about MS. So the National MS Society really helped me figure out what I was going through, what I could end up going through. I am just excited to get the word out for them. They do wonderful things. They helped me. I hope they are there, hope they are strong, hope they have the money to do the research and to help people who are recently diagnosed or situation changed drastically after being diagnosed," he said.

His goal is to finish the Boston Marathon in under five hours. He needs to raise $7,500 but is hoping to raise twice as much. If you would like to help him reach his goal, visit his fundraising website.