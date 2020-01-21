× Colorado wildlife officials warning anglers about fake fishing license website

DENVER– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials issued a warning Tuesday morning about a fraudulent website claiming to sell Colorado fishing licenses.

CPW said there’s no guarantee that licenses purchased through 3rd party sites will be legitimate products or if they product will ever actually be delivered.

The fraudulent sites often sell licenses at a significantly marked up price. Some of those fraudulent sites have sold a resident Colorado fishing license for as much as $134, which is nearly $100 more than a valid resident license costs, according to CPW.

The easiest, most secure method of purchasing a Colorado fishing license is by going online here or visiting one of the hundreds of license sales agents across the state. You can search for a license agent in your area here.