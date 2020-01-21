Watch Live: President Trump Impeachment Trial

Colorado couple killed in collision on New Mexico highway

Posted 9:16 pm, January 21, 2020

BERNARDO, N.M. — Authorities in New Mexico say an elderly Colorado couple has died after their car was struck by a semi-truck on a highway.

Harlan Leroy Swanson, 94, and Elinor Swanson, 92, were traveling Monday afternoon on east of Bernardo when their vehicle made a left onto US 60, New Mexico State Police said.

A semi-truck hit their SUV.

State Police say the Swansons, of Colorado Springs, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old Belen man driving the semi was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. His condition was not immediately known Tuesday.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor, according to investigators. The couple was also wearing their seat belts.

The investigation remains ongoing.

