Brighton PD searching for police impersonator who entered woman’s home

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- A neighborhood in Brighton is on high alert after a police impersonator made his way into an 89-year-old woman’s home.

The woman knew something wasn’t right and called for help.

Police say the suspect identified himself as “Captain Gallin” and went into the woman’s home. He told the woman he was investigating “suspicious noises” and needed to enter and investigate.

Investigators say the man even went inside a bedroom. That’s when the woman asked him what he was doing there.

The impersonator then left.

""It's another attempt to victimize folks that are already more vulnerable than some of the rest of our population," Brighton police Cmdr. M. Domenico said.

The suspect was wearing dark-colored pants and a tan-colored coat with patches on the sleeves.

Neighbor Jim Dunton says he saw someone with a similar description to the man's but has not seen him in "a number of days."

Some people who live nearby feel the grandmother was targeted.

Neighbor Kirk Small said, “It puts me on edge. Personally, if I see him in the neighborhood, I’ll run him off. I’ll call 911 first but I’ll chase him off. I’m not afraid to chase people off."

Now many of the people who live here are being more vigilant.

Brighton police say officers always wear clothing clearly identifying them as police officers.

Officers do not believe anything was stolen from the woman.

The impersonator’s motive is unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brighton police: 303-288-1535.