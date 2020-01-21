Bond set for Douglas County mother accused of killing daughter, faking her illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Bond has been set for the Colorado mother accused of killing her daughter after portraying her as terminally ill. Kelly Turner has been held in jail without bond since last fall.

On Tuesday, prosecutors argued for the judge to set Turner’s bond at $4 million, while her defense team asked for $10,000. Ultimately, the judge set Turner’s bond at $250,000, meaning she would have to post $25,000 to be released with a GPS monitor.

That bond amount didn’t sit well with one of Turner’s former friends, Ruby King.

“This bond -- $250,000 -- is ludicrous. I fear for ya’ll if she gets out. For this area, I really do,” said King.

Prosecutors say Turner portrayed her daughter, Olivia, as a terminally ill 7-year-old and promoted her bucket list of dreams to fulfill before she died in 2017.

King has been making the journey from Crosby, Texas to Colorado for every court hearing.

“Olivia doesn’t have a voice anymore but she’s got one with me. The people of Crosby are devastated over this,” King said.

Doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado grew suspicious about Olivia’s death after Turner brought in her older daughter for cancer treatment. According to court documents, doctors confirmed with prior hospitals “neither child has ever had cancer.”

King was devastated to learn this after helping to raise money for the family.

“We had thought at that time Olivia and Samantha, the middle kid, had cancer, so we were all heartbroken over this. The radio station put it over the radio and people came from everywhere just to donate to this family," King said.

Turner claimed Olivia had intestinal problems and forced her to use a feeding tube. Through testing, doctors determined she “was only receiving 30 percent nutrition.”

“I still remember those little eyes looking at me. Now I wonder if she was hungry and she was trying to speak. I don’t know that but that haunts me,” King said.

Remarkably, King says despite the allegations against her former friend, she still holds compassion for Turner.

“We still love Kelly. We want her to know that God will forgive her if she asks for her sins because there is no promise of tomorrow," she said.

Turner will be back in court on Feb. 28 to enter a plea in the case.