Authorities identify man found dead in Avon

AVON, Colo. — The Eagle County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead in Avon as Cole Michael Greenfield.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, the town of Avon said Avon police, Vail Mountain Rescue and other agencies were looking for Greenfield. He was last seen about 9:45 p.m. Friday leaving Loaded Joe’s in Avon.

About 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Avon police said searchers had located a deceased male — later identified as Greenfield — in the snow between Highway 6 and the connector bike bath, between the west end of the Elk parking lot and Prater Road.

Avon police are continuing to investigate the situation, which they described as an “unattended death.”

Avon police say there are currently no indications of foul play.

“We thank all persons and agencies involved in the extensive search yesterday through last night for Cole, and we find no words that can accurately convey our sympathies to his friends and family,” police said.