Watch Live: President Trump Impeachment Trial

Authorities identify man found dead in Avon

Posted 3:54 pm, January 21, 2020, by

AVON, Colo. — The Eagle County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead in Avon as Cole Michael Greenfield.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, the town of Avon said Avon police, Vail Mountain Rescue and other agencies were looking for Greenfield. He was last seen about 9:45 p.m. Friday leaving Loaded Joe’s in Avon.

About 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Avon police said searchers had located a deceased male — later identified as Greenfield — in the snow between Highway 6 and the connector bike bath, between the west end of the Elk parking lot and Prater Road.

Avon police are continuing to investigate the situation, which they described as an “unattended death.”

Avon police say there are currently no indications of foul play.

“We thank all persons and agencies involved in the extensive search yesterday through last night for Cole, and we find no words that can accurately convey our sympathies to his friends and family,” police said.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.