× 4 juveniles accused of stealing vehicle, leading Arvada police on pursuit

ARVADA, Colo. — Four juveniles stole a vehicle and led police on a pursuit Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arvada Police Department.

About 3:45 p.m., APD said the the pursuit started at West 60th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard. The suspects were armed, police said.

The pursuit ended at West 53rd Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard in a shopping center parking lot.

The vehicle was on but unattended when it was stolen, according to police.

Three of the four suspects are in custody. Police have not yet provided a description of the at-large suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.