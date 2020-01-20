× ‘Yes To’ brand face mask recalled after customers report skin burns

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – A local teenager has a warning after she says a popular face mask left her with burns. Now the “Yes To” company has pulled the product as part of a national recall.

“I’ve used these products so many times and nothing has happened to my skin,” Hayden Cook said.

13-year-old Hayden Cook is your typical teenager. She often enjoys relaxing with a face mask. But within minutes of applying the “Yes To” grapefruit unicorn paper mask on Sunday, it went drastically wrong.

“It started burning like a sunburn,” Cook said.

The instructions say to wear the mask for ten minutes, but she said after seven minutes it felt like her face was on fire. She immediately peeled it off and called her mom.

“Her face was almost purple on Facetime. I was afraid it would blister,” Jamie Cook said.

Hayden is not alone, dozens of customers have reported skin irritation and swelling after wearing the mask. Now the company has issued a nationwide voluntary recall.

They posted this statement on their Facebook page:

“In light of reports that our Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask has resulted in skin irritation for some consumers, Yes To has decided to remove this particular product from store shelves while we investigate.

“At Yes To, the safety and satisfaction of our customers are our main concerns. We value you and apologize to anyone who was affected in this way, especially over the holiday season.

“If you’ve had an issue with this item, please contact our Customer Care team at customercare@yesto.com.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers talked to skin care professionals at Aesthetics by Design in Englewood. They say products can often be too strong for adolescent skin.

“If you’re going to start anything that may cause sensitivity, I would suggest putting a test spot over by the ear just a little area leave it there just to see if there’s any reaction – if there is, discontinue use,” Lisa Domenico, Paramedical Aesthetician with Aesthetics by Design said.

For Hayden and her mom, they would like to see more accountability from the company.

“The packaging is kid friendly and with the unicorn every teenager’s eye is going to catch it,” Hayden Cook said. “Companies do make mistakes, but they should have done further testing on it.”

“Take it off the shelves – absolutely make sure no other kids are getting burned,” Cook said.

The Food and Drug Administration is now investigating the claims. They say adults have also reported similar irritation complaints from the mask.

The FDA posted steps for anyone who has purchased the product:

Please return the product to the retailer where purchased, if it has not been used, for a refund. Or, if you have already used the product, contact Yes To at customercare@yesto.com or by phone at 888.929.3786 on Monday – Friday between 9am – 3pm PST.