Truck troubles continue for driver after gas, diesel mix-up at King Soopers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- Bad gas troubles continue after a gas mixup at a King Soopers in Brighton last month. Diesel and gasoline were mistakenly swapped at the gas station on East 160th Avenue and Bristlecone Street.

One man called the FOX31 Problem Solvers saying he needs help getting his truck back. John Valenta says bad fuel has left him with thousands of dollars in repair costs.

But he says the grocery chain, so far, isn’t paying his repair cost.

Valenta is pained and frustrated seeing his 2006 Dodge diesel pickup truck broken down in a Brighton mechanic shop parking lot

Valenta said, "It scared almost to panic mode in a sense. When you own a truck since it was brand new and it never failed to start every time no matter what weather or what temperature."

Valenta say his truck broke down after buying what he thought was diesel, but turned out to be gasoline.

King Soopers said an outside contractor put diesel in the regular gas tank, and gas in the diesel tank.

Ever since then, Valenta has been trying to get grocery retailer to pay for the repairs. He told the Problem Solvers, "I need somebody to help me get my truck. I need my truck."

In December, King Soopers told the Problem Solvers it would help get customers vehicles repaired. Valenta hasn’t had any luck. He said, “They will not talk to me...nobody has talked to me."

It will cost Valenta an estimated $5,000 to get his truck’s fuel injectors fixed.

Shannon Petre, who works at the auto shop attempting to repair Valenta’s truck said, “Essentially we have to replace the entire fuel system. Gasoline is a solvent which means it’s a corrosive. It has messed up the entire fuel system."

In December, Division of Oil and Public Safety investigators said 226 people used the pumps and that 110 of them had filed complaints at that time.

The Problem Solvers reached out to King Soopers. A spokesperson emailed a response Monday, but that response was recalled.

Valenta, meantime, has been driving a rental.