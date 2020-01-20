Police looking for three people wanted for theft of luggage at DIA

DENVER — Denver police are looking for several suspects caught on surveillance cameras after multiple reports of stolen bags at Denver International Airport last month.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is asking for your help identifying three people wanted for felony theft, including theft of luggage from DIA. If you recognize the people in the photos below, call (720) 913-7867.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found ways to help protect your bags. Mike Fritz at the Colorado Baggage store at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center says TSA approved locks could act as deterrents.

Also, you can buy small luggage trackers to place inside your bags. Then you can use an app to keep track of its location. However, some trackers require monthly subscription fees.

Fritz says his best advice is not to put anything of value inside a checked bag.