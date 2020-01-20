Mountain snow returns Tuesday, cloudy on Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cloud cover will increase tonight across Colorado with mountain snow showers developing by early Tuesday morning.

Denver and the Front Range will wake up to mostly cloudy skies. It's possible some spots in the lower elevation see some drizzle early tomorrow but conditions will become dry by late morning. A little bit of sunshine might peak out for some Tuesday afternoon with dry conditions and a high temperature around 49 degrees.

Colorado's mountains will see snow Tuesday and Wednesday and will clear out by early Thursday morning. Snowfall totals could be up to a foot on some of the high peaks but most places will see around 3 to 8 inches. Travel in the high country could take a little longer as this storm system moves through.

Temperatures will heat back up to the 50s on Wednesday with a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower. Most places will stay dry. Temperatures will cool to the 40s on Thursday with dry weather.

A big warm up is in store by next weekend. Temperatures will return to the 50s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with a beautiful weekend ahead.

Another storm system moves into Colorado late Monday into Tuesday of next week.

