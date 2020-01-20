‘Unusual hole-in-one’: Truck gets stuck in hole while snowplowing at Ohio Topgolf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) -- Topgolf is the hottest new sporting attraction in Greater Cleveland, but an icy bogey supplied by the winter storm caused a two-hour delay in tee times at the Independence facility Monday morning.

Topgolf customer Ryan Killeen of Medina told FOX 8 News that when he and a group of friends arrived at 9 a.m., they were told that Topgolf would not open until 11 a.m. because of “technical difficulties."

Killeen said it was then he noticed a pick-up truck that had been plowing the field at Topgolf had gotten stuck after backing into one of the target holes.

A heavy-duty tow truck was called and eventually pulled the pick-up truck out of the hole. After repairs were made to the hole, Topgolf re-opened.

Topgolf released the following statement to FOX 8: "While plowing the field with our Topgolf truck, the truck slid on the icy surface into the brown target. We are operational and our doors are open."

Killeen says the mishap was the most unusual hole-in-one he has witnessed.