Man killed in shooting, another man assaulted in Thornton, police searching for suspect

THORNTON, Colo.– Thornton police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting and another man was assaulted early Monday morning.

Police say the incident happened at Park 88 Apartments at 101 East 88th Avenue around 2:02 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and another man who had been assaulted.

Both men were taken to the hospital. The man with the gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you have information, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.